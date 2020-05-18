Leading Romanian medical service provider maintains high growth rate in Q1

Leading Romanian medical service provider maintains high growth rate in Q1. MedLife Group, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, reported a turnover of RON 264.1 million (EUR 53.9 mln) in the first quarter, up 14.3% compared to the same period last year. Its net result increased by 166% to RON 6.4 mln (EUR 1.3 mln), according to the company's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]