Profit of Romanian gas company Romgaz rises in Q1 amid adverse market conditions

Romanian natural gas company Romgaz announced higher net profit in the first quarter of the year (Q1), despite the weaker demand and lower prices that resulted in 16.5% contraction of the company's turnover to RON 1.43 billion (EUR 295 mln). The net profit increased by 5.5% year-on-year in Q1 (...)