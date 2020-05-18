Romanian hydropower company Hidroelectrica plans 600MW wind farms by 2026

State-controlled company Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, has included in its investment strategy onshore and offshore wind projects with a combined capacity of 600 MW and estimated to cost RON 4.8 billion (nearly EUR 1 bln). The two wind farms are part of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]