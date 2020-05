Romania's FinMin argues for more fiscal and monetary stimuli

Romania's FinMin argues for more fiscal and monetary stimuli. Romania's economy needs more fiscal and monetary stimuli to recover in June the ground that it has most likely lost during April and May, finance minister Florin Citu said, commenting on the outstanding Q1 GDP performance announced by the statistics office INS. The combination of loose fiscal (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]