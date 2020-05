Construction work in Romania expands by one third in Q1

Construction work in Romania expands by one third in Q1. The construction work volume index increased by 32.6% in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period last year, the statistics office INS announced. The sector alone might have contributed 0.7 pp to the 2.4% year-on-year GDP growth in the quarter. The annual increase in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]