Patria Bank Posts RON2.4M Loss in 1Q/2020

Patria Bank Posts RON2.4M Loss in 1Q/2020. Romanian lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO) on Monday reported a net loss of RON2.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, 6% wider than in the same period last years, citing Covid-19 impact and non-recurring elements. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]