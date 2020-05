Uber launches Mask Verification as part of new safety measures

Uber launches Mask Verification as part of new safety measures. Uber will require all riders, drivers, and couriers to confirm they are wearing a face covering before taking a trip or making a delivery across Romania. Other safety measures in Romania include free in-vehicle partitions, in-app checklists for drivers and riders, safety cards in the cars, and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]