Romanian refrigerators factory suspends operations after Covid-19 detected
May 18, 2020
Arctic, the Romanian subsidiary of Turkish group Arcelik, has temporarily closed its refrigerators factory in Găești in southern Romania, after dozens of its employees tested positive for coronavirus. All employees of the factory in Gaesti will enter technical unemployment for the entire period (...)
