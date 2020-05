Romanian telco Digi’s operating profit goes up 26.4% in Q1

Romanian telecom operator Digi Communications, one of the blue chips on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported revenues of EUR 313 million in Q1, 11% higher than in the same quarter last year. However, its losses tripled to EUR 56 mln from EUR 17.6 million in Q1 2019, according to the (...)