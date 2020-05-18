Gov't okays decision on establishing state of alert for 30 days

Gov't okays decision on establishing state of alert for 30 days. The Government approved on Monday the decision regarding the establishment of the state of alert, in accordance with the provisions of Law 55/2020. According to the draft decision, the state of alert is established throughout the country, starting with May 18, for a period of 30 days. At the beginning of the Government meeting, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban detailed the content of the decision on the state of alert. The Government decision contains three annexes, as provided by law: Annex 1- Measures to increase the response capacity; Annex 2 - Measures to ensure the resilience of communities and Annex 3 - Measures to reduce the impact of the type of risk. Once adopted, the Government Decision will be sent to Parliament for the approval of the state of alert and of all the measures in place within the state of alert," said Orban. He added that with the approval of the decision, by law, the Government has at its disposal "all necessary legal instruments, including fines." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]