Bittnet Posts 21% Revenue Growth in 1Q/2020, to RON19.3M

Bittnet Posts 21% Revenue Growth in 1Q/2020, to RON19.3M. Bittnet Group (BNET.RO), a local integrator of IT&C solutions and provider of training services in the field of IT, on Monday reported consolidated revenues of RON19.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 21% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]