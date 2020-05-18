GCS reports 165 new COVID-19 cases in Romania; total number of infections – 17,036, deaths – 1,107

GCS reports 165 new COVID-19 cases in Romania; total number of infections – 17,036, deaths – 1,107. A number of 165 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus was recorded in Romania since the last informative bulletin, the number thus reaching 17,036 infections, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced Monday. Of the persons confirmed positive, 9,930 were declared healed (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]