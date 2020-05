Gov’t approves decision establishing state of alert for 30 days

Gov’t approves decision establishing state of alert for 30 days. The Government approved on Monday the decision regarding the establishment of the state of alert, in accordance with the provisions of Law 55/2020. According to the draft decision, the state of alert is established throughout the country, starting with May 18, for a period of 30 days. At the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]