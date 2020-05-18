ARB: Banks have solved 83pct of the 317,000 requests from customers to suspend monthly payment obligations

ARB: Banks have solved 83pct of the 317,000 requests from customers to suspend monthly payment obligations. The banks in Romania have solved, two months after the onset of the health crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 83pct of the approximately 317,000 applications submitted by customers, individual and legal persons for the suspension of monthly payment obligations from credit (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]