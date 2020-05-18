Romanian documentary wins grand prize at international film festival in Munich
May 18, 2020
Romanian documentary wins grand prize at international film festival in Munich.
Acasa, My Home, the debut documentary of Romanian director Radu Ciorniciuc, is the winner of the Viktor Main Competition DOK.international section of the Munich International Documentary Film Festival - DOK.fest Munchen. The 35th edition of the prestigious international documentary film (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]