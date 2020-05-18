(P) Innovative Traceability Software Solution for Manufacturing Companies - NC-Vision Sets New Standards with CATS
May 18, 2020
(P) Innovative Traceability Software Solution for Manufacturing Companies - NC-Vision Sets New Standards with CATS.
Increasing quality and efficiency in production, reducing costs and recovering all quality-relevant data are a key success factor in global competition in any manufacturing company (see article here and here) The German-Romanian IT start-up company-NC-Vision has specialized in precisely these (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]