Palaces in Bucharest and Arad, up for sale

Palaces in Bucharest and Arad, up for sale. The Bragadiru Palace in Bucharest and the Andrenyi Palace in Arad, in western Romania, are up for sale, Artmark Historical Estate announced. The architectural complex Bragadiru Palace dates back to the early 20th century, in full Belle Époque. It is named after its founder, Dumitru Marinescu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]