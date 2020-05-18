Bucharest festival Street Delivery redesigned to cover coronavirus-related challenges

Bucharest festival Street Delivery redesigned to cover coronavirus-related challenges. Urban festival Street Delivery, an event that started with the mission of making the city’s streets more available to its people rather than the cars, has been redesigned because of the coronavirus pandemic. As the event will not be able to gather thousands of people to its main area in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]