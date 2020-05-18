Artists in Romania’s Timișoara mark end of coronavirus state of emergency with concerts

Artists in Romania’s Timișoara mark end of coronavirus state of emergency with concerts. Eleven artists from Timișoara, a city in western Romania that will hold the European Capital of Culture title in 2021, delivered several concerts on May 15 to mark the end of the coronavirus state of emergency. The public could watch the performances from their balconies, as the concerts were (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]