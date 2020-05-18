Coronavirus cases surpass 17,000 in Romania, almost 10,000 patients declared cured

Authorities in Romania confirmed a total of 17,036 cases of coronavirus by Monday, May 18, according to the daily official report released at 13:00. 165 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]