Romania’s western border points crowd over the weekend as thousands enter the country

Romania’s western border points crowd over the weekend as thousands enter the country. Thousands of Romanians crowded to enter the country on its western land border points this past weekend, Stiri.tvr.ro reported. Many of them crossed the border on foot, while car queues were several kilometres long. The crossing of the borders took more time because of the high number of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]