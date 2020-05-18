 
CultMin Gheorghiu on International Museum Day: Together we face these challenges, together we'll overcome them
Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu conveyed on Monday a message occasioned by the International Museum Day, in which he underscored that the challenges of this period will be overcome together and extends the invitation to visit the museum institutions which will open these days. "This year, the International Museum Day is marked by equality, diversity and inclusion, but also solidarity, because together we face these challenges and together we will overcome this situation. Museums around the world have not given up on delighting their audiences, even though they have been closed. They have benefited from everything that digital technology has made available to offer people everywhere the online tour of their collections. I invite you to visit the museums that will open during this period, to observe the rules of safety and public health, so that we can enjoy as many such cultural locations as possible in a short time," Culture Minister Gheorghiu conveyed, according to a message posted on the Facebook page of the Culture Ministry. The International Museum Day has been celebrated annually since 1977, at the initiative of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). "According to the ICOM, the International Museum Day was established to raise public awareness of the fact that museums represent an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and the development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace between peoples," Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu's message shows. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

