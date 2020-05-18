Digi Communications N.V. Group: In Romania, increase in fixed services RGUs reach historic levels

Digi Communications N.V. Group: In Romania, increase in fixed services RGUs reach historic levels. On Friday, May 15th, Digi Communications NV Group published its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2020, increasing revenues by 11% compared to the same period of previous year (from EUR 281.2 million to 313.2 million EUR) and achieving 9% RGU growth, up to 16.5 million. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]