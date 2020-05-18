PM Orban: We are preparing an economic reconstruction plan on a healthy basis

PM Orban: We are preparing an economic reconstruction plan on a healthy basis. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that the Government will put into practice a plan based on the principle "of producing in Romania what can be produced in Romania," mentioning that he will also set up a scheme to guarantee loans for companies that cannot access IMM Invest (programme for SMEs) . He argued, while participating in the Deputies' Chamber plenary meeting, within the Prime Minister's Question Time, that he identified financial resources of almost 2 billion euro for programmes to support SMEs in investment projects and 300 million euro capital for the recovery of companies which have been affected, HORECA sector included. "There has never been a plan just as we want to put into practice, namely a plan to be based on a very simple principle: to produce in Romania what can be produced in Romania, for the Government to be the partner of each investor that wants to carry out investments in Romania, which can truly generate productions in Romania. (...) We are preparing a plan of economic reconstruction on a healthy basis, which should put investments first, because the healthy growth must be based on investments, innovation, implementation of innovation results, on increasing competitiveness, processing in the Romanian economy. We are developing a very broad investment support scheme. (...) There has never been a project in Romania as ambitious as our project. We want to earmark huge amounts for public investments in transport, energy, sanitary infrastructure," Orban said. The PM mentioned several projects including credit guarantee schemes for companies that cannot access IMM Invest, commercial credit between companies to streamline the cash flow and block the mechanism by which a "sick company" can affect the entire chain, as well as greenfield investments. "We have identified financial resources, almost 2 billion euro, in order to generate programmes to support SMEs in investment projects and 300 million euro capital for restarting the companies which have been affected, HORECA included. (...) We are also thinking about furloughed employment schemes. Our estimate is that 800,000 Romanians are seeking jobs. Tools are needed for support, or the payment of salaries for the ones who re-employ those who are put on furlough and for those who hire workforce," Ludovic Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]