AgriMin Oros: PNL gov't works on strategy to bring Diaspora back; salary in agriculture - 3,000 lei

AgriMin Oros: PNL gov't works on strategy to bring Diaspora back; salary in agriculture - 3,000 lei. The PNL (National Liberal Party) government works on a strategy to bring DIaspora back home by raising the net salary in the agricultural sector up to 3,000 lei, the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, stated on Monday, at the debate on the simple motion of censure submitted by the PSD (Social Democratic Party), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) and affiliates of the social democratic group. He specified that the Government will earmark 43 million euros this year for the "Young Farmer" Programme, which will have two components, one meant for the Diaspora, to receive 50 per cent of the money. "Those who have left these days to work abroad did the same for years, due to the agreements they concluded with the employers there. Many of them were forced to leave because of the disastrous policies practiced by the PSD from the very regions devastated by your barons. What were the programmes that you made for the Romanians who leave to work in Europe? Did you not chased more than 4 million Romanians during the 22 years you were holding power, while today you propose them to just cultivate asparagus at home? The PNL government is currently working on a strategy to bring back home the Diaspora with a net salary in the agricultural sector of 3,000 lei. This year, the "Young Farmer" Programme will receive 43 million euros and it will have two components so that 50 per cent of the money to be used for the Diaspora," said the Minister of Agriculture. Minister Oros also said that, for the first time, the beneficiaries of this programme will receive up to 50 hectares under lease or concession. "We won't be giving your friends ridiculous royalties. As of June, we will implement a support scheme for those who hire seasonal workers or day workers. We have adopted the Government Decision No. 356/2020 regarding the approval of the Programme for stimulating employers to hire younger employees in agriculture, aquaculture and the food industry," said Oros. The simple motion "Lazyiness, lying and incompetence of Minister Oros," initiated by 72 MPs from PSD, ALDE and affiliates of the social democratic group was debated by the plenary sitting of the Senate. The signatories asked for the resignation of the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, "before he erases the entire agro-food sector from the Romanian economy and transforms the Romanian farmers into Europe's poor." The motion passed with 68 votes "in favour," 32 "against" and five abstentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]