RO national bank provides consistent liquidity to smooth public deficit financing

RO national bank provides consistent liquidity to smooth public deficit financing. Romania’s National Bank (BNR) has provided consistent liquidity to the banking system over the past month and a half. As a result, the State Treasury has successfully raised RON 11 billion (EUR 2.26 bln) from April 1 to May 15, BNR governor Mugur Isarescu said in a press statement. BNR has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]