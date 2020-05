Study: Romania’s courier market to rise by 15% in 2020

Study: Romania’s courier market to rise by 15% in 2020. The turnover of the postal and courier services market in Romania could reach RON 6 billion (EUR 1.24 bln) this year, up 15% from an estimated level of RON 5.2 bln (EUR 1.08 bln) in 2019, according to an analysis published by market research firm KeysFin. In 2018, the market increased by 16% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]