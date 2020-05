Italian-owned steel mill in Romania completes EUR 4 mln investment

The Donalam steel mill in Calarasi, southern Romania, part of the Italian group Beltrame, has completed a EUR 4 million investment in a special steel bar treatment equipment. This will allow the company to offer steel bar products with increased added-value (through treatment and finishing)