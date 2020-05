Edenred’s Bucharest digital innovation centre plans to hire 50 experts

Edenred’s Bucharest digital innovation centre plans to hire 50 experts. The Edenred Digital Center in Bucharest, an international hub for innovation and strategic IT projects within the Edenred group, plans to recruit 50 more IT specialists. Available positions are in departments such as Mobile Development, API Development, Data Science & Business (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]