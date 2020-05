Lime brings back its e-scooters on Bucharest streets

Lime brings back its e-scooters on Bucharest streets. Lime, the electric scooter rental company that entered the Romanian market in April last year resumes operations in Bucharest starting May 15, with a smaller fleet that will serve the same operational area as in the past, Wall-street.ro reported. The company withdrew its scooters on March 19 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]