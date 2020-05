Brewer Martens Galati Sees Revenue Down 12% in 2019

Brewer Martens Galati Sees Revenue Down 12% in 2019. Martens (MABE.RO), a top ten brewer in Romania, ended 2019 with RON21.6 milion revenue, about 12% lower than in the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]