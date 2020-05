Dacia Sales in Europe Down 53% in January-April

Dacia Sales in Europe Down 53% in January-April. Romanian carmaker Dacia's sales in Europe dropped 53% on the year in the first four months, to 93.258 units, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) and the European automobile manufacturers’ association (ACEA) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]