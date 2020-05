Xella Romania Doubles Revenue to EUR42.6M in 2019

Xella Romania Doubles Revenue to EUR42.6M in 2019. German-held construction material manufacturer Xella, which has a plant in Prahova County, Romania, almost doubled its revenue to EUR42.6 million in 2019, as a result of a greater demand for its products and solutions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]