Zes Zollner Electronics Revenue Up 22% To Over RON1B in 2019

Zes Zollner Electronics Revenue Up 22% To Over RON1B in 2019. Component and electronic equipment manufacturer Zes Zollner Electronics, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Zollner Electronics, posted more than RON1.1 billion (EUR233.6 million) revenue last year, up about 22% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]