Survey: Four out of ten Romanians would vaccinate against coronavirus, half think state hid information during pandemic.

More than four out of ten Romanians (44%) are willing to vaccinate themselves against the coronavirus, once a homologated one would become available. In contrast, 33% would not get vaccinated, regardless of the circumstances, a survey by the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy (IRES) (...)