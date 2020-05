Nielsen: FMCG Sales Grew 80% Before Lockdown, Financial Pressure Starts to Loom

Nielsen: FMCG Sales Grew 80% Before Lockdown, Financial Pressure Starts to Loom. Sales of fast moving consumer goods grew a spectacular 80% the week Romania announced it would enter a state of emergency but the first signs of financial pressure that will lead to changes in consumer behavior are now looming, according to a report by market research firm (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]