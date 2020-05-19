Radu Ciorniciuc’s documentary “Acasa, My Home” wins Grand Prize at DOK.fest Munich

Radu Ciorniciuc’s documentary “Acasa, My Home” wins Grand Prize at DOK.fest Munich. Director Radu Ciorniciuc’s debut documentary film, “Acasa, My Home”, which tells the story of the family that lived for 20 years in the wilderness of the Vacaresti Delta (ed.n. – a natural delta in District 4 of Bucharest), until the place received protected area status, won the Grand Prize at... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]