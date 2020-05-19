Alpha Bank and Printec are launching the next generation EFT-POS terminals in the Romanian market



Alpha Bank and Printec are launching the next generation EFT-POS terminals in the Romanian market.

A new generation of EFT-POS terminals – Verifone Engage – is being been introduced in Romania by Alpha Bank, marking an evolutionary step in the payments market. These terminals have been developed to the latest standards, offering enhanced user experience, increased speed, maximum security and (...)