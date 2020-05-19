Less than 2,000 people fly out of Romanian airports as domestic flights resume, minister says



Less than 2,000 people departed from local airports as domestic flights resumed on Monday, May 18, transport minister Lucian Bode told local TV station Digi24. “Over 95% of the flights were canceled. Last year, the daily average of passengers on all Romanian airports was 65,000. Today, we (...)