Postal, Courier Companies In Romania Turnover May Grow To RON6M In 2020 Vs RON5.2B In 2019.

Postal and courier companies in Romania reported a turnover of RON5.2 billion in 2019 and the growth rate may double in 2020, reaching the RON6 billion threshold.