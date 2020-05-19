 
May 19, 2020

GCS: With 155 new cases, Romania has a total of 17,191 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.

As many as 155 new cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last information, thus taking the total number of cases to 17,191, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday. From among the persons who tested positive for the (...)

