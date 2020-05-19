FinMin Citu: It’s the first time in history when fiscal and monetary policy work nearly perfectly



FinMin Citu: It’s the first time in history when fiscal and monetary policy work nearly perfectly.

It’s the first time in history when fiscal and monetary policy work nearly perfectly, stated, on Monday evening, at private broadcaster B1TV, the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, mentioning that the message given by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) is very important. “Besides the (...)