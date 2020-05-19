 
May 19, 2020

May 19, 2020

Parliaments’ standing bureaus green light the participation of Romanian armed forces in humanitarian assistance missions in Moldova, US.

At a joint sitting on Tuesday, Parliament’s standing bureaus approved a letter from President Klaus Iohannis informing Parliament that he approved the participation of the Romanian armed forces with people, means and equipment in two humanitarian assistance missions in Moldova and the United (...)

STJ Advisory Group To Provide Advisory Services In View Of Hidroelectrica IPO Romanian state-owned power company Hidroelectrica said Wednesday it has selected STJ Advisory Group to provide equity advisory services in view of an initial public offering (IPO), within a contract worth EUR950,000.

JusMin Predoiu urges prosecutors to follow the money resulting from crimes, not only the criminals The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, sent prosecutors a firm message in which he urges them to take the money of criminals, emphasizing that the coronavirus pandemic offers various opportunities to criminals to attack medical institutions. “Follow the money resulting from crimes, not only (...)

CNCD fines President Iohannis for offense of discrimination and ethnicity/nationality-based violation of the right to dignity Presidential Administration: Head of State to challenge in Court the decision President Klaus Iohannis will challenge in court the National Council for Combating Discrimination's (CNCD) decision, which he labeled a political one, the Presidential Administration announced. “Romania's President (...)

GCS reports 196 new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania A number of 196 of new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Romania since the last update, the total number of cases thus reaching 17,387, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday. Of the people who tested positive, 10,356 were declared (...)

EBRD And Partners Launch SME Equity Research Program; Four Romanian Firms Included In Program The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Wednesday said is launching a dedicated research programme in support of the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in selected countries where the Bank (...)

Parliament okays state of alert Parliament on Wednesday passed a decision approving the establishment of a state of alert in Romania, 372 to 37 and seven abstentions. “It is hereby approved the state of alert and the measures established by Government Decision No. 394 of May 18, 2020 declaring the state of alert and the... (...)

Fitch Ratings Takes Rating Actions On Romanian Banks On Covid-19 Impact International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on five Romanian banks in light of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, including downgrading UniCredit Bank S.A. (UCBRO) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and revising the outlook on Banca Transilvania (BT) and Garanti Bank S.A. (GBR) (...)

 

