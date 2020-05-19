Leaders of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia participate in videoconference to discuss easing travel restrictions among the four states



Leaders of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia participate in videoconference to discuss easing travel restrictions among the four states.

Romania’s Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attended an informal meeting on Tuesday, in a quadrilateral format that comprised Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, and Serbia, with the Bulgarian and Greek prime ministers and the president of Serbia, as the four leaders discussed possible future measures to ease (...)