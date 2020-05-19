ForMin Aurescu supports adoption at EU level of documents regarding negotiation framework with Albania, North Macedonia

ForMin Aurescu supports adoption at EU level of documents regarding negotiation framework with Albania, North Macedonia. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday in the regional videoconference at ministerial level on the topic of managing the social-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which context he voiced support for the adoption, at European level, in the next period, of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]