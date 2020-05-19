GCS reports 196 new cases of coronavirus infections in RomaniaA number of 196 of new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Romania since the last update, the total number of cases thus reaching 17,387, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday. Of the people who tested positive, 10,356 were declared (...)
Parliament okays state of alertParliament on Wednesday passed a decision approving the establishment of a state of alert in Romania, 372 to 37 and seven abstentions. “It is hereby approved the state of alert and the measures established by Government Decision No. 394 of May 18, 2020 declaring the state of alert and the... (...)
Fitch Ratings Takes Rating Actions On Romanian Banks On Covid-19 ImpactInternational credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on five Romanian banks in light of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, including downgrading UniCredit Bank S.A. (UCBRO) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and revising the outlook on Banca Transilvania (BT) and Garanti Bank S.A. (GBR) (...)