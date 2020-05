Macromex Profit Down 37% To RON9.1M in 2019

Macromex Profit Down 37% To RON9.1M in 2019. Macromex, a food distribution business held by Romanian Dan Minulescu, ended 2019 with RON9.1 million (some EUR2 million) net profit, about 37% lower than in 2018, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]