Canadian owner of 45MW wind farm in Romania ponders selling local assets
May 20, 2020
Canadian company Jade Power Trust has set up a special committee to explore several "strategic options," including a possible sale of its operations in the renewable energy sector in Romania. Another option would be to attract a strategic investor, Profit.ro reported. Founded in Toronto in (...)
