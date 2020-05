Enel reportedly no longer interested in selling Romanian assets

Enel reportedly no longer interested in selling Romanian assets. Italian utility group Enel has abandoned the plans to sell minority stakes in its Romanian subsidiaries, according to sources familiar to the deal quoted by Economica.net. "Enel no longer sells, it treats Romania as one of the important, strategic markets for the group," the sources said. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]