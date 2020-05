Sales of Romanian carmaker Dacia in Europe halve in Jan-Apr

Romanian carmaker Dacia's sales in Europe dropped by 53% to 93,258 units in the first four months of this year, according to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association - ACAROM. The decrease was steeper than the 38.5% decrease in the number of new cars registered in the European Union (...)